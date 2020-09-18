CUMBERLAND — Allegany County added 10 cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, most in residents under age 30.
According to the county health department, the latest cases involve a boy under 10, a male and female in their teens, three women and two men in their 20s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s.
The cases bring the county's cumulative case count to 445.
At least 17,276 county residents have been tested for the disease, 16,831 with negative results.
MINERAL COUNTY
Mineral County reported four new cases Friday and has added 15 since Sunday, according to numbers posted to the county health department's Facebook page.
Health officials reported a cumulative total of 166 cases Friday, 21 of which were active. The active case count was just seven on Sunday.
GRANT COUNTY
Grant County Schools on Friday reported two coronavirus cases connected to Maysville Elementary School.
One of the cases was an individual at the school and the other was a person associated with it, according to separate news releases from the school system.
The county reported cases at Petersburg High School and Union Education Complex earlier this week.
Grant County had 150 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
