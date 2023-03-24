CUMBERLAND — What might a grizzled skipper or bumble bee encounter on its flight to search for food over Cumberland?
Arnold d’Epagnier said he and his fellow local artists Christopher P. Sloan and Bill Dunlap hope a mural they created will inspire people to ponder that question.
The three local artists were outside a building at 211 E. Market St. Friday for the ceremonial ribbon cutting of “Skipper’s View,” the Allegany Arts Council’s most recent project in the Public Art Across Maryland program.
“Each one of us added something to it,” d’Epagnier, a furniture maker, said of the three-dimensional mural that’s nearly 160 feet wide and 30 feet tall on one side, and continues for another 70 feet around the corner, of the building owned by Allegany County Public Schools.
“The whole thing is what we’d like people to think about — how the skipper flies and has needs,” he said of the native insect that’s on Maryland’s list of rare, threatened and endangered species in Allegany County.
As pollinators, bees help increase food crop yields, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
Cube designs on the mural represent honeycomb, d’Epagnier said and added he hopes people that see the mural will “use their imagination and be curious.”
The Arts Council collaborated with the artists and the school system to create the mural, which is positioned to greet visitors at one of the city’s gateways.
According to the Arts Council, the artists spent more than two years designing, developing and installing the new work, which is visible from Interstate 68 and “sits in a prominent area visible to bicyclists on the GAP Trail, riders on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, walkers, and passersby.”
The mural screams “you have arrived,” Allegany Arts Council Executive Director Julie Westendorff said.
“This mural is bold and dynamic,” she said and thanked the artistic trio, as well as supporters of the project.
The Arts Council received $20,000 in grant funding from the Maryland State Arts Council and a $10,000 donation from local arts patron Sandi Saville for the mural.
“There was a lot of community support,” Sloan said.
Several local leaders, including members of the Cumberland City Council and board of education, were at the event.
“It’s beautiful,” Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said of the mural.
She’s an avid user of the Great Allegheny Passage that provides a view of the artwork.
ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank said he has a special appreciation for creative work.
“My mother is an artist,” he said.
“This is a demonstration of what public art is all about,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said.
