CUMBERLAND — A recently-received grant will help fund three seasons’ worth of outdoor concerts at Canal Place, Allegany Arts Council Executive Director Julie Westendorff said.
The arts council announced Tuesday the receipt of a $90,000 grant from the Los Angeles-based Levitt Foundation, which offers funds for free concert programs nationally. Starting in 2023, Westendorff said, the grant will help the council put on 10 concerts a year through 2025.
Cumberland was one of 15 cities selected. A public voting contest held earlier this year ultimately helped place the city in the top 10 after it was named among 36 finalists.
“That narrowed down the 36 finalists to 20, and our community came in 8th in the nation out of 20,” Westendorff said. “Today, (Levitt) announced 15 out of the 20 were awarded this three-year concert series grant. Considering that we were up against big communities like Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Waco, Texas, it’s pretty remarkable that our community voted enough to get us to this place.”
The arts council also received community support for the initiative, Westendorff said, through the receipt of a combined $165,000 for the concert series from the city, county and Frostburg State University.
“Even if we didn’t get the award, we were going to do something,” Westendorff said. “That extra almost $100,000 really makes a huge difference.”
The grant emphasizes bringing performers from outside the area to give concertgoers the chance to experience something new and unique. No schedule for the concert series has been set.
“The idea is to bring a really diverse group of performers — culturally diverse, ethnically diverse — to communities that might not otherwise have them,” said Westendorff. “People attending can expect to see some things they might not have ever seen in the community before.”
By hosting the concerts at Canal Place, Westendorff said, she hopes to see the festival grounds “even more utilized more than it is.”
Because the grant’s terms dictated the concerts be held at an easily accessible location with no fixed seating options, Westendorff said, Canal Place “really fit the bill perfectly.”
The concert series has the chance to serve as both a source of cultural exposure and economic opportunity for local businesses, said Westendorff.
“This free concert series is incredible for the public, for the consumer in our community, but it’s also good for the retailers and businesses,” Westendorff said. “It was no secret that we did this when we did it. We know that the downtown is likely to be impacted by (planned construction on the pedestrian mall) next year, and we were looking for ways to get people downtown at a time that they might not come otherwise.
“We’re really hopeful that this program is going to help support businesses during this time, and just create a trickle-down effect that benefits the whole economy locally.”
