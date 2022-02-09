CUMBERLAND, Md. — After a brief hiatus, the All-City boys soccer team returns, with Allegany, Bishop Walsh and Fort Hill placing five players apiece on the first team.
The Campers and Sentinels both have three players that were also named on the All-Area first team — Blake Powell, who was the co-winner of the Joe Rowan Defensive Player of the Year, Nathaniel Klemm and Caedon Wallace for Alco, while Fort Hill’s representatives were the Dave Searles Goalkeeper of the Year recipient Jacob Tichnell, in addition to Connor Hipp and Logan Mullery. Bishop Walsh’s Will Lapid was also featured on the All-Area first team.
Allegany’s other two first-team All-City members are Jace Patton and Bryce Madden.
For Bishop Walsh, David DiNola, Tommy Kutcher, Jacob Rossi and Haris Sadiq are named first-team All-City.
Rounding out the Sentinels’ nominees on the All-City first team are Alex Steele and Kolton Whorton.
Named honorable mention are Allegany’s Demetrius Hilton, Chase Gray and Mason Salvadge, Bishop Walsh’s Elijah Houdersheldt, Max Mathews and Caio Zuben, and Fort Hill’s Will Boyer, Quinn Cohen and Kojo Okyere.
All three city schools finished 2-2 in City League play for a three-way tie for the league crown.
The individual awards and teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News by each team’s respective head coach. Write ups on the individual award winners appeared in January editions of the Times-News. First-team All-Area members were featured in a separate story in Monday’s edition.
Jace Patton
Patton, a sophomore, quickly proved his worth to the Campers as a first-year varsity player in 2021.
“Jace plays right or left wing-back based on the needs of the team and was able to cover the field from end line to end line with great success,” said Allegany head coach Mark Lechliter. “Jace was a very unselfish player and one of the most valuable players on the field. Jace had the ability to win almost every 50/50 ball he went up against even when the player was much taller or stronger than him.
“After Jace would win a ball defensively, he was able to see the field and make overlapping runs that exploited other defenses and created scoring chances for the team. Jace always has a positive attitude and is always eager to learn and improve on the field.”
Patton, who carries a 3.93 GPA, tallied one goal in City play. He is a member of the Alco band and golf team, and also plays club soccer as a member of Frostburg Soccer Club and AVID Soccer Club over the previous seven years.
Bryce Madden
Madden, a sophomore, was yet another Camper who quickly made his importance felt for the 2021 Class 1A state semifinalists during his first year as a varsity player.
The sophomore defensive midfielder began the season on the junior varsity team, but quickly made the step up to the varsity squad.
“Bryce has great vision and is able to see passes that split other teams to provide Allegany the ability to transition quickly from defense to offense,” said Lechliter. “Bryce is also calm and collected on the ball and is able to use his ball skills to work out of tight and demanding locations on the field. He seemed to always make the right decisions and would slow the game down for the team, work the ball from side to side, and catch other teams off guard with his switch of play.”
As the anchor in the Allegany midfield, Madden dished out three assists on the season and, in City League action, scored one goal in four games.
Off the field, Madden carries a 3.42 GPA and plays baseball in the spring at Allegany. He also plays travel baseball for the nationally-ranked Keyser Outlaws 16U.
David DiNola
DiNola got his high school career started off with a bang, playing as a utility player at Bishop Walsh en route to his first-team All-City nomination as a freshman.
DiNola immediately moved into a starting role as a midfielder in 2021, but also moved throughout the field, seeing time at striker, defender and even goalkeeper.
“Although only a freshman, he was one of the team leaders on the field and at practice,” said BW head coach Donnie Dunn. “David knows the game, has outstanding ability and can play all positions on the field, including goalie.
“We are very excited by our group of young players, and David is one of them. Firstly, he absolutely loves the game. David is also a real student of the game, which is great to see in a freshman.“
DiNola, who holds a 3.96 GPA, plays tennis at Bishop Walsh and club soccer with AVID Soccer Club.
Tommy Kutcher
Kutcher was solid as a rock for Bishop Walsh’s defense in 2021, playing every position across the back line.
“Tommy stepped up enormously this year and was one of the best defenders in the area by the end of his career,” said Dunn.
Kutcher has a 3.21 GPA and plays baseball at BW.
Jacob Rossi
Rossi was the Spartans’ second-leading scorer with seven goals and four assists in 19 games. In City League action, he averaged a point a game with one goal and two assists for four points in four games.
“Jacob used his speed well and made great crosses to the goal area,” Dunn said. “Jacob was our second-leading scorer, but statistics do not do his game justice. Jacob’s energy was crucial in our system.”
Rossi, who holds a 3.54 GPA, is a multi-sport athlete at BW as a member of the tennis, golf, bowling and baseball teams.
Haris Sadiq
Sadiq, a sophomore, put his skills on full display in 2021, dribbling out of tight spaces and using his vision to pick out passes. He was third on the team in scoring and tied for fourth in the City League on points average with 1.00 per game with a pair of goals. In 17 games played, he scored five goals and tallied just as many assists.
“Haris played mainly midfield for us, but he can play anywhere in a front four,” Dunn said. “When the ball went to Haris, we knew it was a safe pair of feet every time. His first touch is excellent, and if he keeps working hard, he will be a scary opponent to face.
“Haris has the potential to be one of the best players in the area before finishing his career at BW.”
Sadiq holds a 3.61 GPA and plays tennis at Walsh and club soccer with AVID Soccer Club.
Alex Steele
Steele, a four-year member of the varsity team, played a significant role in the success of the 2021 Sentinels. In addition to his first-team All-City honors, he was also named second-team All-Area.
“Alex made tremendous strides this season and is the program’s most improved player,” said Fort Hill head coach Zach Steckman. “He has a great work ethic and motor and works extremely hard. He finally found that drive and realized his potential, and I believe fell in love with the game all over again.
“He was a very solid defender for us, which isn’t his natural position; Alex likes to play in the attack, but came to me before a scrimmage and said, ‘Why don’t you try me at defense?’ From that point on, he became one of our leaders on the field. I couldn’t be prouder of him for that sacrifice he made in his senior season to help the team succeed. It takes a lot for these young men to do something like that and to think of the team over themselves.”
Steele played a large part in a Sentinel defense that yielded a City-low four goals against and the lone shutout in City League action, a 2-0 win over Allegany.
Kolton Whorton
Whorton, an honorable mention on the All-Area team, is a two-year varsity starter for the Sentinels as a defensive midfielder.
He tallied a goal, and even earned half a shutout in goal, but much of his impact came on what doesn’t appear on the statsheet.
“Kolton is one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever met,” Steckman said. “He was at practice sometimes 45 minutes before anybody else, already working up a sweat and trying to get better. As a coach, I admire his work ethic and his drive to get better.
“He has a great attitude and always gives you his best, while playing one of the toughest and most demanding positions on the field at CDM (central defensive midfielder) as a sophomore. We ask a lot of Kolton, and he always responds with a positive attitude. He is a great kid with a bright future.”
