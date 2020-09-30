CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will bring its youngest learners back to the classroom Monday.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will attend Mondays through Thursdays, with Fridays being a virtual learning day.
In a news release, the school system said parents would be provided with transportation information, schedules, a COVID-19 symptom checklist and mask requirements and guidelines during orientation meetings scheduled Thursday and Friday.
"Parents have been informed that they have the right to opt out of the in-person/hybrid learning model and have their child remain in a virtual learning environment," read the release. Those who do opt out will participate in a virtual school facilitated by a certified teacher.
Virtual school students will have the opportunity to return to the classroom at the end of the nine-week marking period.
School officials also said plans are being finalized for first-graders to return to the classroom.
The school system began a phased-in return of students Monday, when students without internet access and juniors from the Center for Career and Technical Education began returning to schools.
