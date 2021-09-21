CUMBERLAND, Md. — A late-summer, COVID-19 surge continued to sweep across Allegany County on Monday, where nearly five dozen residents are being diagnosed with the disease each day, health officials said.
The county recorded 147 new cases from Friday to Monday, including 66 from Sunday to Monday.
The county’s case rate, a measure of new coronavirus cases per day, was more than four times the state average Monday at 81.56 per 100,000 population. At that rate, about 57 county residents were testing positive for the disease daily, according to an Allegany County Health Department news release.
Health officials also reported the death of a county resident, raising the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 226.
Free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are available Wednesday at 12501 Willowbrook Road. From 9 a.m.-noon, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are offered. From 1-5:30 p.m., the Pfizer vaccine is offered to those 10 and older. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
About 43.8% of county residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, compared to 63.6% statewide.
Drive-thru testing is available at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Monday from 2-7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Preregistration is available at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
