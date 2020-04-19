CUMBERLAND — An Allegany County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, health officials said Saturday.
In a news release, the Allegany County Health Department identified the victim as a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized for some time and had multiple underlying medical conditions.
“We are greatly saddened to report that an Allegany County resident has died as a result of complications from COVID-19,” said Jenelle Mayer, county health officer. “Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”
Health officials said the man was not a resident of the Cumberland Healthcare Center, where at least nine patients and four staff members have tested positive for the virus.
The virus-related death is the second of an Allegany County resident.
The first was among patients that died during a COVID-19 outbreak at a Carroll County nursing home.
The Maryland Department of Health’s online state case map assigned the death of that patient as an Allegany County fatality based on the decedent’s address of permanent record, health officials said in a Wednesday news release.
The patient did not die or receive care in Allegany County, and was living in another county when diagnosed with COVID-19.
There were 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allegany County on Saturday afternoon, health officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.