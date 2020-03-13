Allegany College extends spring break -- again

CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland said Friday it will further extend its spring break to March 22 as it prepares to offer all credit courses remotely from March 23 to at least April 5 because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Earlier this week, the college had extended its spring break, which was this week, to March 17.
Non-credit classes and training through the ACM Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development will suspend instruction beginning Monday through April 5. That includes training offered through the Bedford County Technical Center.
ACM will be open for students who wish to complete online coursework at the college or utilize Student Services during normal business hours. Students are not required to be on campus while credit courses are offered online and those enrolled in clinical experiences or field classes are asked to contact their program director for additional information.
“We appreciate the patience of our students and their families as we strive to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire college community during this ever-evolving public health crisis," said ACM President Dr. Cynthia Bambara. "Like other colleges across the nation, we can’t anticipate the impact that the novel coronavirus disease 2019 may have on our institution this semester.”
The college's Culinaire Café in Downtown Cumberland will be closed until at least April 6. The cafeteria on the Cumberland campus will offer limited service hours. The Pantry, which provides food and personal care products to current ACM students in need, will be open by appointment.
ACM’s Early College classes taught in public high schools will follow the status of their local school districts.
Student group tours and the Spring Transfer Fair scheduled for March 26 will be canceled. All non-essential college events, gatherings and activities involving 25 or more people are also being discouraged.
Students are asked to monitor ACM’s website and their student email account for continued updates. ACM’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allegany.edu/coronavirus will have the most current information.
