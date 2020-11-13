CUMBERLAND — Allegany County reported three new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, as well as an onslaught of new cases that further deepened a local surge of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The 317 new cases come over a four-day period. The Allegany County Health Department typically releases case data three times each week, but hadn’t done so since Monday.
The three deaths raise the county toll to 30, health officials said in a news release. No other information was given.
Health officials urged the public to avoid gatherings — big or small — wash and disinfect hands frequently and to stay home if sick to slow the spread of the virus.
“Groups of people don’t have to be large to pose a risk for exposure to COVID-19,” health officials said. “It is also important to wear a mask when around other people and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times.”
Maryland
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to rise across the state Friday. The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,869 new cases — a daily record — and 914 were hospitalized, the highest number since June 11.
Allegany County schools
Allegany County Public Schools said 16 people within the system tested positive for the virus between Nov. 7-13, and will complete a required isolation period.
Contract tracing in 10 of the cases indicated a need for others to enter isolation as well after close contacts were identified, a school spokesperson said.
Garrett County
The Garrett County Health Department on Friday reported 32 new cases, raising the county’s cumulative total to 267.
The latest cases include a male and two females age 9 or under; two men and three women in their 20s; two men and two women in their 30s; two men and three women in their 40s; two men and two women in their 50s; one man and three women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; two men and a woman in their 80s; and a man in his 90s.
Free testing
Testing will occur at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no out-of-pocket cost, appointments or doctor’s orders required.
Health officials said 417 people were tested Wednesday and 580 on Friday.
