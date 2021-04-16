CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services is recognizing the work of 24 dispatchers at its 911 Joint Communications Center in conjunction with National Telecommunications Week.
In 2020, county dispatchers received 140,458 calls, many of which put the dispatcher on the spot as a critical resource in life and death situations.
“It takes a special person to become a dispatcher,” James Pyles, Allegany County Emergency Services director, said.
“The job leaves little room for error. Dispatchers take emergency phone calls, non-emergency questions, wrong numbers and inadvertent dials. They also communicate to emergency responders in the field and run driver’s licenses or search for warrants in support law enforcement and other emergency personnel,” he said.
Dispatchers work 12-hour shifts as the point of contact for all 911 calls and their public service as first responders typically goes unnoticed since they are not in the public eye in performing their jobs.
"Eventually, all the county’s dispatchers take that one call that leaves a lasting impression on the rest of their day, week, or possibly even the rest of their career," said Pyles.
Telecommunicators must have the ability to process information rapidly, trying to keep the caller calm.
"They question callers to determine their location and the nature of their emergency to determine the proper response needed for the call. The dispatcher is the voice of courage and hope," said Pyles.
Becoming a dispatcher is a lengthy process. They must be certified in Priority Dispatch, The International Academy of Emergency Police, Fire and Emergency Medical. Training also includes MEIMS State of Maryland Emergency Medical dispatch and training in CPR and Maryland Criminal Justice Information System. They also have to be trained in National Weather Service storm readiness, tactical dispatch and computer aid dispatch training.
Responsibilities include answering 12 911 lines, six law enforcement lines and four administrative lines. Dispatchers also monitor 82 fire radios and 14 law enforcement radios in the field, as well emergency weather, alarm receivers, and Maryland Department of Transportation cameras. They are responsible for dispatching fire/EMS companies, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland Police.
Dispatchers also enter and process all county and city warrants, enter and update all court-issued peace and protective orders, send out daily and weekly tests and make notifications to Potomac Edison, Columbia Gas and the water companies.
“Dispatchers are true unsung heroes. They are the calm, reassuring voice that may assist with a baby delivery, suicidal subjects or a frantic mother or father responding to a life-threatening situation,” Pyles said.
In 2020, the Allegany County 911 Center received 41,404 calls to its 911 lines, dispatched 54,955 emergency incidents and handled 17,070 hospital patches. Dispatchers transferred 28,082 calls to Cumberland Police and 13,345 to the sheriff’s office.
More information about Allegany County EMS is available at https://www.alleganygov.org/168/Emergency-Services.
