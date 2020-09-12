CUMBERLAND — Allegany County added six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and revised the county’s death toll down to 23, which includes four people who have died in facilities outside the county or state.
On Wednesday, health officials reported that a county nursing home patient had died of COVID-19, but that person was later determined to be a resident of another county.
“When an individual passes away in a facility such as a nursing home, the patient’s family decides what the patient’s county of residence was,” according to a news release from the Allegany County Health Department. That may be the county where the facility is located or where the patient lived before they were admitted to the facility, health officials said.
Three people who have died in Allegany County of COVID-19 have been counted in other counties or states for the same reason, officials said.
Health officials also said they’ve received questions about how COVID deaths are counted.
“When an individual passes away, the individual’s cause of death is determined by a physician. The physician may report one or multiple causes of death,” read the release. “If the physician designates COVID-19 as one of the causes of death, then that death is counted as a COVID-19 death.”
New cases
The new cases raise the county’s cumulative total to 417 and include a male in his teens, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, a man and woman in their 50s and a man in his 70s. They haven’t required hospitalization.
Testing
At least 16,518 Allegany County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 16,101 have received negative results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.