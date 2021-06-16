CUMBERLAND — After being delayed by a year due to the pandemic, the Allegany County Animal Shelter held a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the facility’s new dog building.
While the shelter is funded by the county government, foundation president Becky McClarran said, they’re fortunate to enjoy broad community support. The construction of the new building, which can house up to 50 dogs at a time, is living proof, McClarran said, noting it was made possible by the receipt of $500,000 in state funds awarded in 2017. To secure that money, “our delegation really went to bat for us,” McClarran said.
“This is a municipal animal shelter, so it’s run with funding from the county, but we could not maintain a no-kill shelter if it were not for the generosity of the community,” McClarran said.
Inside, the building features two rows of kennels on either side of the entrance. When one enters, they’re greeted on their left by a meet and greet room, which is filled with plush toys and places to sit for families to get acquainted with their potential new furry friends. Kids can also select a book from a small library to read to the dogs.
McClarran said both the room and the library are dedicated to the memory of Sam Wakefield, a well-loved member of the community who’d worked with her at McClarran & Williams, and who succumbed to pancreatic cancer last year. In life, McClarran said, Wakefield was an ardent supporter of the shelter, and donated to it both monetarily and with works of art he’d made. After Sam’s passing, “we got a donation to create something special” in his honor, McClarran said.
Shelter executive director Tina Rosa said that they began placing dogs in the new building last year shortly before the pandemic struck. While they weren’t certain at that time what the year would hold, Rosa said that they’ve been fortunate to witness a steady stream of adopters. Most of the time, Rosa said, they’ve had around 45-50 dogs in the facility.
“The building’s been wonderful for the dogs,” Rosa said. “During the day, they can come in and out at will. They can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, but they can also come back in if the weather is too hot. It’s nice for them to have that flexibility to get out at will during the day.”
The meet and greet room has been beneficial for both people and pups, too, Rosa said. While they do their best to make sure their dogs are comfortable, she noted, many dogs find the stimulation from being in close quarters stressful. The quiet, cozy room gives folks the chance to get to know the dogs in an environment that allows the canines’ personalities to shine more, Rosa said.
“We had a dog here last year named Ryder, who was very timid and very shy,” Rosa said. “The family interested in Ryder, they really put a lot of effort and work into it. They came out for several visits and spent time in the meet and greet room with Ryder to help him become familiar with them and to gain his trust before they adopted him. That made his transition into his home so much easier. It worked wonderfully.”
