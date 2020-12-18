CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported the deaths of eight more residents Friday from COVID-19, as the county’s cumulative case count approached 5,000.
At least 135 county residents have died from COVID-19 or complications from it, and 135 new cases reported Friday afternoon raise the cumulative count to 4,983.
Case totals were last reported Wednesday.
The county’s 15.68% positivity rate per jurisdiction Friday was the highest in Maryland, and doubled the state average of 7.77%. The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 109.76, with Maryland’s average at 42.84.
