CUMBERLAND — The ballot drop box for the Nov. 3 general election arrived Wednesday at the Allegany County Complex, 701 Kelly Road, and is ready for use.
“They can just come up and it’s open 24/7, they do have surveillance cameras on them,” said Diane Loibel, Allegany County’s election administrator. “It needs to be in the envelope and the oath needs to be signed; that same process applies. It gives (voters) a place, instead of mailing it through the U.S. Post Office, they can drop it off.”
A second drop box is expected to be placed at Mountain Ridge High School in Frostburg on Oct. 17.
For now, the ballot box is being emptied once a day, but beginning Oct. 19, that will change to twice each day.
Six voting centers will be made available for in-person voting on Election Day — Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge high schools, Westmar Middle School, Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department and the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
