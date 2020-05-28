CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county remains at 177.
WELLERSBURG, Pa. - Nellie L. Emerick, 82, of Wellersburg, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, Pa. Born Jan. 26, 1938, in Barrellville, she was a daughter of the late Irvin and Bertha (Kennell) Weimer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, D. Donald Eme…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.