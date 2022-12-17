CUMBERLAND — Members of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners were sworn in to office during a brief meeting on Thursday evening.
Newly-elected commissioner Bill Atkinson joins Creade Broadie and Dave Caporale, who were both reelected, on the board. The commissioners also voted unanimously to appoint Caporale to serve as the group’s president, replacing Jake Shade.
Caporale thanked Shade for his service on the commission.
Shade sought election to the state Senate rather than another term on the commission, but lost to Sen.-elect Mike McKay in the primary.
“You really worked with us all these years and you were a pleasure to work with,” Caporale told Shade. “I want to thank the voters for having me back, and my colleagues for instilling trust and faith in me also. We’ll work to the best of our ability to keep things moving for the next four years.”
The commissioners were elected to four-year terms.
Atkinson thanked county residents for “having the trust and faith in me to perform the duties of this job,” and also credited the support of his wife and family.
“I’m really looking forward to working with my fellow commissioners and the great staff I know that we have here at the county,” said Atkinson. “I think we’re going to be able to do a lot of good things. We’re going to make this the best place you ever could be to live, work and play.”
Brodie called his service on the board “a great privilege.”
“I know everything will be fantastic between the three of us, and we’ll keep Allegany County moving in the right way,” he said.
