CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials are urging residents to follow health guidelines as cases of the coronavirus topped 4,100.
The county health department reported 201 new cases Monday, raising the cumulative total to 4,101. Case totals were last reported Friday.
Health officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths, increasing that total to 90.
Allegany County’s positivity rate was the highest in the state at 18.12% Monday. The case rate per 100,000 population was 198.41, well above the state average of 43.9.
“Health officials continue to urge the public to continue to avoid gatherings, practice social distancing and frequent handwashing, wear a face covering when around others who are not members of your household, and follow all requirements for isolation and quarantine,” health officials said.
The Maryland Department of Health reported more than 2,300 new cases and 20 deaths Monday morning. Hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate (7.89%) were down slightly.
