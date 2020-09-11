CUMBERLAND — The committee tasked with examining EMS billing in Allegany County has reached its conclusions, county Department of Emergency Services Director James Pyles told the board during Thursday evening’s county commission meeting.
The 15-month review of the emergency billing system that was first put in place 13 years ago concluded last week, Pyles said.
“That journey is now over. Both sides gave and took,” Pyles said.
Two providers who received 50% will see that increase to 60%, and a third billed at 35% will go to 50%. Pyles did not specify whose billing rates are affected.
Pyles called the agreement “a tremendous day for EMS in Allegany County,” as well as for taxpayers. The changes will help “keep our EMS providers at our eight locations we currently are.”
“You looked me right in the eye and said you would facilitate a meeting and you did,” Commissioner Creade V. Broadie Jr. said, saying he had heard “nothing but positive feedback” about the process and was grateful for that.
The “number one goal,” commission President Jake Shade said, is a reasonable response time when someone calls 911. “We’ve got to make sure someone is on the other line,” Shade said.
Official memorandums of understanding with the different county departments will be presented at a later date, Shade said.
“I know it’s a long time coming, and a lot of people appreciate it,” Shade said.
The commissioners also heard an update from school board President Tammy Fraley, who asked that the board consider redoubling efforts to secure adequate broadband internet in the county. While they would ideally like to have a hybrid model for school attendance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said, they’re hamstrung by the fact that even cell phone service is difficult to obtain in parts of the county.
That makes access to online learning unduly difficult for some families to obtain, Fraley said.
“If half of our students at home can’t work, we’re not in a hybrid,” Fraley said.
The commissioners will meet next on Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.
