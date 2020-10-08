CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will bring first-graders back to the classroom Monday.
They’ll join pre-kindergarteners and kindergarteners, who began school this week, and will attend four days per week, with Fridays being a virtual day.
In a news release, the school system said first-graders should report to their bus stops for normal pick-up and schools would be dismissed daily at 1:30 p.m.
School officials also said parents would be provided schedules, a COVID-19 symptom checklist and mask requirements and guidelines.
“Parents have been informed that they have the right to opt out of the in-person/hybrid learning model and have their child remain in a virtual learning environment,” read the release. Those who do opt out will participate in a virtual school facilitated by a certified teacher.
Virtual school students will have the opportunity to return to the classroom at the end of the nine-week marking period.
School officials also said plans are being finalized for second-graders to return to the classroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.