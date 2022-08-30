CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Health Officer Jenelle Mayer has resigned from her position, according to Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr.
Mayer was out of the office and unavailable for comment Tuesday.
“She’s actually accepted another position out of state,” he said Tuesday. “She’s been a great health officer.”
Allegany County commissioners in February 2016 voted to recommend Mayer to the Maryland Department of Health for the position of county health officer, and the state approved her appointment the following month.
