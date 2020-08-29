CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the cumulative total to 391.
The latest cases involve a female in her teens, two women in their 20s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, according to a news release issued by the county health department.
The county has added 124 cases since July 31, when the cumulative total stood at 267. The first positive test in a county resident was reported April 1.
Health officials also said 15,524 county residents have been tested for the disease, with 15,133 negative results.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 106,664 COVID-19 cases Friday, which included 601 new positive results and 13 deaths in a 24-hour period.
