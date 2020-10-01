Allegany County launches text 911 service

CUMBERLAND — Allegany County's emergency center now has the capability to receive 911 calls through text messaging.
“Text to 911 gives a citizen the ability to send a message to the local 911 center during an emergency,” Bryan Miller, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services Joint Communications chief, said. “Small amounts of caller data can be automatically provided to emergency communication centers, such as the caller's approximate location.”
The 911 center will have the ability to accept communications by call, text or video call.
“Having the ability for our communication specialists to see the scene of an incident in real time and potentially relay that information to our field operation units is monumental,” Miller said. “Other useful information that could be saved with the caller's information is medical history or the building schematics.”
According to the National Emergency Number Association, benefits of text-to-911 are significant, especially in cases when a caller cannot communicate verbally. The system could be useful to those hard of hearing, deaf or speech impaired, or those who cannot call 911 because their safety is at risk.
“Dialing 911 is still the fastest way to get a communication specialist trained to begin pre-arrival instructions and dispatch the appropriate resources,” Miller said. “Text-to-911 is just a tool that can be used if needed.”
To initiate a text-to-911 communication, enter 911 in the “To” field of a new text message. Type a short message that includes the location of the emergency and the type of service required — police, fire or medical. Respond to questions from the 911 specialist and follow the instructions provided.
