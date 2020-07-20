CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System is presenting two featured virtual events this week.
The system has partnered with the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System to offer an event to engage the community in the national conversation about race in America. Ibram X. Kendi, a 2019 Guggenheim Fellow and New York Times bestselling author, will discuss his book “How to Be an Antiracist” with Charlene M. Dukes, president of Prince George’s Community College on July 20 at 7 p.m.
The conversation will be streamed live online on Crowdcast, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter/Periscope and already has over 200,000 registrations. Residents may register for the free virtual conversation by visiting KendiPGC.eventbrite.com.
The second event will be offered through a Google partnership to help job seekers in the community use free tools to find a job. As a Grow with Google Partner, the local library system is offering a livestream, Job Hunting with Google July 22 at noon. In the workshop, Google will also share strategies to improve one’s resume, tips to help applicants communicate effectively online, virtual interview best practices, and the latest resources from Google and other partners to help support job seekers.
Residents may register for the free workshop at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/googleworkshop.
For more virtual events and information about library services, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info or call 301-777-1200.
