CUMBERLAND — For the first time in nearly nine years, Allegany County’s health officer has a medical degree.
County officials on Tuesday announced the hire of Dr. Junie Delizo.
“Following a nationwide search,” Delizo was appointed to the position, they said via press release. “Dr. Delizo brings over 25 years of public health experience to Allegany County, including expertise in epidemiology, emergency preparedness, and public health administration.”
According to the release, Delizo served as medical officer at President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in the Philippines.
“After immigrating to the United States, he joined the Rockland County Department of Health in New York as director of emergency preparedness/public health where he served for 17 years,” county officials said.
During the pandemic, Delizo worked as an epidemiologist for the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
“He also served as a contract epidemiologist for the COVID Emergency Response Unit in the School Support Section of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) state, tribal, local, and territorial branch,” officials said. “He comes to Allegany County from his most recent appointment as deputy director of public health for the Lackawanna County Department of Health and Human Services in Pennsylvania.”
Delizo earned bachelor and medical degrees from Saint Louis University in Baguio City, Philippines, according to the release.
“He also holds a master of public health in international health and epidemiology and a graduate certificate in vaccine science and policy from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,” they said.
Past difficulties
According to Cumberland Times-News reports, Dr. Sue Raver retired as the county’s health officer in January 2015 after more than a decade in the position.
Raver’s deputy, Pat Panuska, became acting health officer the following May.
“By state law, the health officer must be a medical doctor,” the newspaper reported in 2016 and added that a local search for a candidate lasted roughly a year. “However, after no doctors applied to the position at the health department, officials were forced to lower the qualification requirements to allow candidates who hold a master’s degree in public health administration.”
Later that year, Allegany County commissioners suggested to the Maryland Department of Health that Jenelle Mayer fill the position.
She held a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University and had worked as the Allegany County Health Department’s director of community health from 2013 to 2016, and community transformation grant coordinator from 2012 to 2013.
The state approved Mayer’s appointment the following month.
‘Take precautions’
In March 2020 as COVID-19 made its way into most of the state, Mayer addressed the county’s lack of a single documented case of the disease.
“This doesn’t mean that the virus isn’t present in our community,” she said at the time. “Community members should take precautions and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of disease.”
Throughout the pandemic, Mayer regularly recommended the Allegany County Board of Education practice science-based precautions to protect students and staff from COVID-19.
In late February 2022, Allegany County had the highest daily and seven-day moving average virus case rates in Maryland.
At that time, the Allegany County Board of Health voted at a meeting to end quarantine for school students with close exposure to COVID-19, despite Mayer’s objection.
The health board consisted of the three Allegany County commissioners, and Mayer as the only member with a public health background.
Mayer resignsIn September, Mayer resigned as county health officer and said she and her family planned to relocate to North Carolina.
“I have been with the Allegany County Health Department for 10 years, six as health officer, and I am going to miss the kind, dedicated staff at ACHD,” she said at the time. “ACHD staff are a wonderful group of people and they work hard every day to provide vital public health programs and services for county residents.”
Soon after, county commissioners and Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis R. Schrader appointed Margaret Wright, a registered nurse, as acting health officer for the county.
Wright began her nursing career in 1987 as an oncology nurse at Memorial Hospital with an associate’s degree in nursing from Allegany College of Maryland, ACHD said at the time.
Wright had extensive clinical and program management experience and had spent the majority of her career in public health with a focus on programs for very young children and older adults, the health department said.Reporters blocked
‘Improve outcomes’Over the past 10 days, the Times-News twice requested an interview with Delizo, who began his tenure as county health officer on June 30.
“Dr. Delizo is not available for interviews at this time, as he would like time to get to know our demographics, community partners, staff, and programs and gain a deeper understanding of the public health challenges and needs specific to Allegany County and western Maryland,” ACHD Public information Coordinator Brenda Caldwell said via email Tuesday.
“At a later date,” the health department will schedule an informal meeting with local reporters to ask Delizo questions “and discuss ways in which the health department and media can work together to improve public health outcomes in Allegany County,” she said.
The county’s press release included a quote from the new health officer.
“I am very happy to be joining the dedicated team of public health professionals at the Allegany County Health Department,” Delizo said. “I look forward to working with them as we continue to serve the people of Allegany County and address public health needs in our communities.”
Commented
