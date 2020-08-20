OAKLAND — Two Allegany County residents were arrested on drug charges Wednesday when a Garrett County sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle they were in on Maryland Highway.
Asia Broadway IV, 21, of Creasaptown, and Avery Payton Gilman, 18, of Cumberland, were each charged with possession of and intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, as well as traffic citations, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
According to police, deputies stopped the vehicle in the 5400 block of Maryland Highway after receiving information about Broadway and Gilman acting suspiciously.
Both men were being held without bond Thursday in the Garrett County Jail.
