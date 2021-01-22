CUMBERLAND — Allegany County remains in line with or below state averages for COVID-19 positivity and case rates and is preparing to vaccinate K-12 education workers next week, health officials said Friday.
The county reported 33 new cases and five more deaths since Wednesday, raising totals to 6,015 cases and 174 deaths. The county’s positivity rate was even with the state average of 7.5%, and the case rate of 35.7 per 100,000 population was below the state average of 38.2.
“Allegany County is proceeding with the vaccination rollout as directed by the governor,” said Brenda Caldwell, the health department’s public information coordinator. “Because we have a limited amount of vaccines on hand, we have to make sure that we are getting those vaccines out to the public in the order prescribed by the state.”
The health department continues to vaccinate residents age 75 and older. Clinics for licensed childcare providers will begin following those for the K-12 group.
With limited vaccine supplies nationwide, Caldwell addressed “anxiety and uncertainty” within the community in regard to the vaccine rollout.
“The health department is doing everything in our power to get shots in arms as rapidly as possible,” she said. “Not a single dose of vaccine in Allegany County has gone to waste. Every single dose we get is used to protect another Allegany County resident.”
Testing will not be held Monday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds because of anticipated inclement weather. It is expected to resume Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccine clinics, however, are expected to proceed as scheduled.
Garrett County
Garrett County health officials said Friday that doses of the vaccine allocated to the county remain limited, and appointment link’s on the health department website are no longer active because available doses have been committed.
Health officials said they expect to continue in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan until at least mid-February. That phase includes seniors age 75 and older.
“The progression through the various levels will depend on how quickly the state gets additional doses to us for vaccinations,” Health Officer Bob Stephens said.
Health officials hope to start Phase 1C by mid-February. In that phase, the focus would turn to those aged 65 to 75. The county has a projected date of April 1 to begin Phase 2, which is for those aged 16 to 64 who are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness due to comorbidities.
Garrett County has had at least 1,750 cases of the coronavirus and 56 deaths connected to it. The county’s 7-day positivity rate Friday was 11.9% and case rate was 30.
