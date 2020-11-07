CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education on Friday said rising COVID-19 cases could cause schools to again close and return to virtual learning.
The BOE gave Interim Superintendent Jeff Blank permission to take actions if there aren’t enough employees, because of necessary quarantines, to appropriately staff schools.
Allegany County on Friday once again topped Maryland’s seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 at 46.66, which tripled the statewide rate of 15.54.
“We’re rearranging staff on a daily basis to make sure we can continue to be open,” Blank said.
“We’re running into shortages in order to continue with schools being open,” he said. “At this point in time we have everything covered. Our concerns are, as this continues … we’re not sure we’re going to be able to continue with the staffing.”
Giving little notice, the school system met in a special executive session followed by the phone-in public meeting.
The open meeting was set to begin at 2:30 p.m., but did not start until roughly an hour later because the executive session took longer than planned.
This week, 16 individuals in the school system tested positive for the virus and are completing the required isolation period, school officials said.
Contact tracing in six of the cases indicated there was no need to quarantine additional staff or students.
The remaining 10 cases lead to exposure of additional people that have been notified to isolate.
Board member Bob Farrell removed his mask to speak and asked the community to “please do everything you can to keep your family … from getting exposed to the COVID.”
He repeated sentiments frequently expressed by Gov. Larry Hogan.
“Wear a mask,” Farrell said. “Do whatever you have to do so we can keep the schools open.”
Board member David Bohn, however, appeared with no mask over his nose and mouth.
Others wore a mask throughout the meeting, including while talking.
The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported 1,154 new cases of the disease and 11 more deaths in the past 24 hours as the state’s positivity rate increased to 4.37%.
At that time, Allegany County’s positivity rate was 7.31%, and Garrett County’s was 6.82%.
Somerset County had the state’s highest rate at 8.11%, with Allegany and Garrett counties coming in second and third, respectively.
“Nobody was prepared for the (local COVID-19) numbers to rise as quickly as they did and as drastically as they did,” Board President Tammy Fraley said. “The community needs to be aware that everyone is doing the best that they can.”
