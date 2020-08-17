CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has recorded its 21st COVID-19 death, health officials said Monday.
The resident of Sterling Care Frostburg Village had previously tested positive for the disease, the Allegany County Health Department said in a news release.
Officials also reported 11 new cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, raising the cumulative total to 348. Cases were last reported Friday.
The new cases involve three females in their teens, a woman and three men in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a man and woman in their 40s and a man in his 50s who has required hospitalization.
