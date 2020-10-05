CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 500.
The latest cases, according to the Allegany County Health Department, involve a female in her teens, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.
The Garrett County Health Department received positive COVID-19 results for one person over the weekend, bringing its total to 76.
The new positive case is a woman in her 30s with no symptoms who has already completed her isolation, health officials said.
There is one Garrett County resident currently in isolation due to positive COVID-19 test results.
