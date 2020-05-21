CUMBERLAND — Allegany County released its Roadmap to Reopening on Wednesday, which outlines the guidelines the county’s business and tourism industry will follow as recovery from the coronavirus progresses.
“As we continue to get people safely back to work, this guide serves as a tool for businesses who are ready, willing, and able to serve their fellow residents once again,” said Commission President Jake Shade in a news release.
The county guidelines are based on the three-phase plan developed by Gov. Larry Hogan known as the Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery.
They focus on best practices for participating in the recovery phases. They include sanitization, appropriate signage, customer flow, masks and personal protective equipment and placement of plexiglass guards to separate staff and customers.
“It it not the legal requirements, but these are things you can do to keep business and staff safe,” said Shade. “If they can reopen then they would follow these guidelines to reopen.”
Shade said county officials, including tourism staff, got together with officials from Garrett and Washington counties to develop the plan. The document outlines various recommendations for retail, restaurants and bars, and includes provisions for outdoor dining.
In the Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery the economy will be reopened in three phases. Phases are to be announced in two to three weeks and will be based on a downward trajectory of medically approved benchmarks in the level of coronavirus found in the state.
Phase one was implemented on May 15. The first phase saw the lifting of the stay at home order and also allowed dental and elective medical procedures in an office setting to resume while permitting retail shops and church services to operate at 50% capacity while continuing social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Phase two is expected to endure longer. It will allow medium-risk activities to resume, such as the reopening of restaurants and bars with restrictions. More businesses will open and non-essential workers who can’t telework could return to work. Regular public transportation schedules could resume.
Under stage three, higher-risk activities could be resumed. Larger social gatherings, events, religious gatherings and activities at entertainment venues could commence. Restrictions on visits at hospitals and nursing homes could begin to be lifted.
The county Roadmap to Reopening recommends all businesses post signage regarding the cleaning of their facility/shop/office and any safety requirements of customers or guests that may enter. Hand sanitizer is to be available at all times along with required hand washing. The wearing of face masks and gloves should be implemented when appropriate and social distancing should be practiced.
The completed Allegany County Roadmap to Reopening can be found on the county website gov.allconet.org under the tab labeled: COVID-19: State of Emergency Resources.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.