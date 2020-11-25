CUMBERLAND — Although COVID-19 cases have slightly decreased across parts of the state since Monday, that isn’t the case in Allegany County, health officials said Wednesday.
The county health department reported 251 new cases of the coronavirus and five additional deaths linked to it Wednesday afternoon.
The virus has killed at least 31 Allegany County residents since Nov. 18. The new cases increase the cumulative case count total to 2,593.
Allegany County’s case rate per 100,000 population was 166.76 Wednesday, more than four times the state average of 37. The county’s positivity rate of 16.61% was more than double the state average of 6.52%
Understanding isolation
Health officials said isolation is required for individuals who test positive for the virus.
“For an individual who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, day one of the isolation period is the calendar day after symptoms began,” health officials said in a news release.
Isolation lasts 10 days, as long as the individual is fever free and symptoms have improved.
For an individual who tests positive for the virus and has no symptoms, the isolation period last 10 days, starting the day after the person was tested
“If you receive news that your COVID-19 test is positive, you are required to isolate. During this time, you are infectious to others, and every effort should be made to avoid transmitting the virus,” health officials said. “Use your own bathroom and sleep in your own bedroom if possible. When isolation from other members of your household is not possible, the quarantine period of your close contacts is affected.”
Understanding quarantine
Quarantine is required for anyone who has come into close contact — within six feet for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period — with a confirmed COVID-19 case. It lasts 14 days from the date of last exposure.
“If your test comes back negative, this does not change the fact that you need to complete the entire 14-day quarantine period,” health officials said. “If your test comes back positive, you transition to being a confirmed case of COVID-19, subject to your own 10-day isolation period as described above.”
Garrett County
The Garrett County Health Department reported 125 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising its cumulative total to 684. The health department had last reported case information Monday.
Fifteen cases were among individuals under 20, 35 were age 21-40; 41 were 41-60; 29 were 61-80; and five were 81-100-plus.
Health officials said the county’s seven-day positivity rate among residents was 13.89%, more than double the state average, and the seven-day case rate per 100,000 was 106.84.
