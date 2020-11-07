CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will return to a remote learning platform beginning Monday because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
In an announcement Saturday, the school district said the "shortage of staff available to provide in-person instruction, and the rising COVID-19 metrics in Allegany County, ACPS finds it necessary to return all students to a 100% virtual model at this time."
The county's COVID case count has been steadily rising since early October.
It surpassed 1,000 cumulative cases Friday when the county health department reported 129 new cases, the most it has ever reported at one time.
The school system reported four positive cases within the system Saturday, and said 101 staff members were unable to work during the week of Nov. 2 because of a COVID-related issue, meaning they had either tested positive for the virus or were quarantining because they'd come into contact with someone who had.
As of Saturday, 110 staff members were in that situation, school officials said.
The school system said all public school buildings will be closed, and officials would decide Thursday whether in-person instruction could resume Nov. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.