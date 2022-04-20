CUMBERLAND — It’s often difficult for women to focus on their own health while they’re busy caring for others, Jen Thomas said.
Several years ago, Thomas, community health manager at UPMC Western Maryland, and other local leaders talked of creating an event to introduce women to the many area resources available to help them care for themselves.
COVID-19 interrupted their idea, however.
But on Wednesday, their plans came to fruition at Allegany County’s first Women’s Health and Wellness Expo at the Cumberland YMCA.
“It’s actually grown beyond our expectations,” Thomas said of the three-hour exhibition, which focused on women of all ages, included more than 50 vendors and within the first hour received at least 100 visitors. “We hope to make it an annual event … see it grow every year.”
Sarah Bush, one of the event organizers, said she was pleased to see the members of the public “taking advantage of these resources … which are (in the community) for them all the time.”
Theresa Stahl, a registered and licensed dietitian nutritionist and consultant, was a speaker at the event and talked of women’s nutrition for optimal health.
People often “grab whatever is handy” to eat, she said, and added that the human body requires more than 40 different nutrients per day. “We need to be a little choosy about what we eat, (and) variety is really our friend.”
Another speaker at the event, Jayne Seymour, is a trainer for DementiaMatters based in Winchester, Virginia.
She was at the event with Ellie Wilson, a dementia consultant in Cumberland for the company, which educates caregivers to help people that have dementia.
DementiaMatters hopes to expand its services to Allegany County, Seymour said.
“That’s why we’re here,” she said and added there’s a significant need for more resources to help people care for a loved one who is living with dementia.
One less they teach is how to avoid an argument with someone that has dementia.
Often, patients with dementia remember music, rhythm and “how you make me feel,” Seymour said. “That lasts until the end of the disease.”
Anita Rozas was at the event to promote Western Maryland Wheelmen, a recreational bicycle club based in Cumberland.
She started bicycling about three years ago after her daughter left home to attend college.
“It was really scary when I first started,” she said and added that WMW members encouraged her and helped her become stronger.
“It’s a great group of people to ride with,” she said. “I lost 20 pounds.”
Ellerslie resident Sandy Lowery was at the event to learn more about topics including dementia and nutrition.
“It’s a very good idea,” she said of the expo. “There’s a lot of good information for people to know.”
