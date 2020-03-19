Allegany County is on the cutting edge of workforce development with its Western Maryland Works Makerspace — a facility designed to fast-track training and incubate modern manufacturing startups.
The evolution of Makerspace began in 2018 when Allegany County purchased a 30,000-square-foot facility at 37 Lane Ave. along Braddock Run in LaVale. The facility was the former home of the Economy Wholesale Co. foods distributor.
In 2019, the county and Allegany College of Maryland partnered to develop the facility as an educational center for light-advanced manufacturing while providing incubator space for budding entrepreneurs.
“The Makerspace is the largest investment in workforce development the county has ever seen,” Brandon Butler, Allegany County administrator, said.
Butler took the Times-News on a recent tour of Makerspace.
“The sign on our door says, ‘Allegany County’s Next Business Starts Here,’” Butler said. “We truly mean that. We believe there is nothing like this in all of Appalachia. We have not found a center that brings in workforce development, a makerspace and business incubator together like it in Appalachia. It really sets us apart.”
Officials from the county, ACM and the Maryland Small Business Development Center at Frostburg State University held a ribbon-cutting event to officially open the facility in November 2019.
“The college is excited to work collaboratively to better economic development opportunities and provide the education, job training and career preparation services needed by our residents,” Cynthia Bambara, ACM president, said at the ribbon cutting.
Due to the threat of the coronavirus, students are not currently utilizing the space but are instead completing online course work.
The county had received a $400,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to renovate the former warehouse. In addition to housing four incubators for entrepreneurs, the facility offers state-of-the-art equipment for training in welding, lathe work, milling, 3D printing, electrical systems and instruction in pneumatics and CNC (computer numerical control) machine work.
“We really took a page out of Open Works, a makerspace on Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore and we are looking at ways to adapt their model in Allegany County and I think we have got it,” Butler said.
In addition to traditional students, the Western Maryland Works Makerspace has helped train former Verso Corp. employees who lost their jobs when the Luke paper mill closed in June 2019.
Roughly 70 former Verso Corp. employees have made the decision to return to school at ACM and utilize the Makerspace to become certified in industrial machine coursework. The school offers 18-month programs in a variety of mechanical disciplines that culminate in industry certifications from accredited organizations such as the National Institute of Metalworking Skills.
Butler said a group of 38 former Verso Corp. employees received certifications in December in a variety of disciplines.
The former Verso employees are having their education paid for by state and federal programs, including the Trade Adjustment Act, which makes it possible for them to receive benefits equal to their unemployment checks for 130 weeks while they are in a full-time jobs training program.
Three former Verso employees — T.J. Norris, David Mills and Vince Zacari — who are taking the training spoke to the Times-News in December about the program.
Norris, of Danville, worked in the sheeting department for four years before the mill closed.
“For what they are paying for us to train, we will never get this opportunity again,” he said. “A lot of us couldn’t afford (to go back to school).”
Norris said many of the former Verso employees learned the “old-school way” without certification.
“If you don’t have a certification, something that you can show, then it don’t matter,” he said. “I can have 10 years’ experience and this guy comes in and is 20 years old and he gets the job because he’s certified.
“That is why I came here, to come back and get certified to put it with my experience. I look at it as a hand up and took advantage of it,” Norris said.
David Smarick, outreach coordinator for ACM, has been working with the former Verso employees.
“They were world-class papermakers but with this they will have transferable skills,” Smarick said. “You take milling, lathing, grinding or welding ... logic control units and hydraulics. Our program runs the gamut of everything industrial maintenance should include.”
Butler said it has been inspiring seeing the Verso employees turn their lives around. He said he saw the long faces at a job fair following the closing.
“To see those same guys walk through that line and see the elation on their faces, that for me is what this project is all about,” said Butler. “Some of the ones who took the training have jobs already. Watching them walk across ... one had a job at National Jet Corp. and Northrop Grumman is already hiring these guys ... even while they are in training.
“I think this is something that is an investment in Allegany County’s future and the region’s future so much so there is a bill in Annapolis right now that is going through the General Assembly that provides funding ... thanks to our delegation who support this Makerspace ... now we have potential funding through TEDCO (Maryland Technology Development Corp.). It’s funding for us, Open Works in Baltimore, and then to seed to other Makerspaces in Maryland. So we are truly becoming a leader in the state because of what we got in at Western Maryland Works.”
Butler said space exists for businesses to rent monthly industrial space or even daily passes.
“The biggest obstacle for a business starting off is really getting brick and mortar space and the infrastructure to get them started, so working with the Small Business Administration at FSU we’re able to identify a number of businesses that could come into this space and be incubated. They would pay a rent for up to a 18-month period of time and so that basically it is to grow the next business in Allegany County and to get them out into the community as quickly as possible.
“People have got ideas. There are a number of makers out there in the community already that are tinkering in their garages, that have the know-how to come into this space and grow and teach their craft.”
Modules and work stations at the facility include mechanical fabrication, hydraulic instrumentation module, basic hydraulic troubleshooting system, hydraulic maintenance learning, motor control systems, process control systems, electrical wiring systems, and AC/DC electrical systems.
“This facility gives folks the hands-on opportunity to learn and grow and become certified, and in the end making them accredited and attractive to employers who are looking for people just like this,” Butler said.
