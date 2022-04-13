CUMBERLAND — Tuesday’s Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education meeting acknowledged several students and a staff member for a variety of accomplishments.
Braddock Middle School was the region champion in the MathCounts competition series.
Individual state qualifiers were: First place — Corinna Hilderbrand, third place — Ethan Kwok, fifth place — Bryce Bridges, seventh place — Jacklynn Gaumer, eighth place — Joshua Steward, and 10th place — Colton Gary.
The MathCounts video challenge national quarterfinalist team was John Delaney, Ethan Kwok, Carver Robeson and Dane VanSlyke.
The national semifinalist team was Penny Bogart, Destiney Burgess, Aynsley Hawkins and Peyton Lewis.
Colin Sheehe was the ACPS top competitor in the University of Maryland math competition for high schools.
"When these students go and compete at MathCounts ... it is incredible," ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank said. "To be able to show what our students are capable of doing, across the state of Maryland, is just unreal."
Allegany High School’s mock trial team advanced to the state championship match at the Maryland Court of Appeals, which marked the school's sixth appearance in the contest in the past 15 years.
Team members included Emily Metheny, Brianna Palasik, Aralynn Teter, Tessa Gibson Thoele, Kinsey Hostetler, Ayden Leith, Audrey Litman, Peyton McDonald, Madison Ruhl, Zachary Septoff and Colin Sheehe.
Allegany won the mock trial state championship in 2009 and 2018.
Jolene Whetstone, Connor Sheehe, and Oliver Nau were recognized at the 2022 Carson Scholars.
Amy Rice, of Cash Valley Elementary School, was recognized as the 2022-2023 Allegany County teacher of the year.
"I've always been proud to say that I am a part of the (ACPS) system," she said. "Our county's educators go above and beyond every day to make sure that the needs of all of their students are met."
Also at the meeting, April was recognized as Library Media, as well as Mathematics and Statistics Awareness, month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.