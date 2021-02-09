CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public Schools education board on Tuesday voted 3-2 for Jeff Blank to be the district's permanent superintendent.
The board in July 2019 appointed Blank, who was the school system’s chief administrative officer at the time, to an interim superintendent position after ACPS Superintendent David Cox accepted a job in Tennessee.
In May, after the global pandemic interfered with plans for a superintendent search, the board unanimously approved Blank’s continuation as interim superintendent for another year.
On Tuesday, board vice president Bob Farrell moved for Blank to have a permanent, four-year contract for the superintendent job.
"Mr. Blank has been interim for two years. He's had a two-year interview, per se," Farrell said. "I think he's done a good job with very difficult circumstances. We will save money doing this."
Board member David Bohn seconded Farrell's motion.
Board member Deb Frank said the board should "do what is right, and just and transparent."
The position should be posted to allow other qualified candidates to apply for it, she said and added that her opinion "has nothing to do" with Blank's performance.
"I know that there are roughly four people that have the certification in this school system to apply for this position," Frank said. "I think we're doing a big disservice to those folks in not giving them the opportunity to even apply."
Frank talked of the "awkward position" the school board was in roughly two years ago when in May 2019, Cox resigned to take another position.
The following July, Farrell, Bohn and former board member Wayne Foote voted to appoint Blank as interim superintendent.
The following October, the three voted to ask the state to approve Blank as permanent superintendent.
Soon after, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon denied the request because it came months before the statutory appointment period began.
Around that time, the Maryland State Board of Education voted to remove Foote from the local school board.
The state board had investigated allegations — in categories including sexual misconduct, intimidation and breaching the confidentiality of board discussions in executive session — against Foote and determined they were legally and factually sufficient to support charges against him.
Frank on Tuesday said she was "very vocal" and "troubled by the process" two years ago when Blank was chosen for the interim position although others had applied for the job.
"There was a board member who has now since been removed that was allowed to vote on a candidate who had been called to testify against him," she said of Foote's vote for Blank at a time when ACPS Chief Academic Officer Kim Kalbaugh had also applied for the job, and had also been called as a witness in the case against Foote. "To me, the process was tainted from the beginning."
Frank also said she questioned the motives of Farrell and Bohn when they voted for Blank to be permanent superintendent after he had been in the interim job for only three months.
"Now we're in a position where (two) years later we have the opportunity to do what should have been done two years ago," Frank said. "This is an incredibly important position ... and past processes have involved having parent groups involved in the interview process, having teacher groups involved, having Chamber of Commerce and local business people ... offer some insight."
Board member Tammy Fraley, who is also president of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, said other qualified candidates should have the opportunity to apply for the superintendent position.
"Transparency in any employment process is key to ensuring the understanding and the acceptance by the community," she said and added that she also disagreed with Farrell's comment about cost savings to forego a search for the best candidate.
Farrell and Bohn voted for the motion, Frank and Fraley abstained.
Board president Crystal Bender broke the tie.
"What we need right now for our school system is stability, and that our time over the next coming weeks and months should be spent on working on the plan to move forward with getting the students back in school," she said. "Mr. Blank is who I want to have leading us."
The recommended appointment of Blank will be sent to the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools for final approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.