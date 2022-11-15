CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will be dismissed two hours early Tuesday, Nov. 15 due to predicted inclement weather.
After-school programs and extracurricular activities scheduled Tuesday afternoon and evening are also canceled. Afternoon pre-kindergarten classes are also canceled.
The Board of Education public meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed until Nov. 22.
Additionally, the school bus driver in-service meeting scheduled for this evening at the Career Center is also cancelled.
