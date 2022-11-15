ACPS logo

CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will be dismissed two hours early Tuesday, Nov. 15 due to predicted inclement weather.

After-school programs and extracurricular activities scheduled Tuesday afternoon and evening are also canceled. Afternoon pre-kindergarten classes are also canceled.

The Board of Education public meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed until Nov. 22.

Additionally, the school bus driver in-service meeting scheduled for this evening at the Career Center is also cancelled.

