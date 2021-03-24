CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools students will soon have the option to return to school full-time, and teachers will get a couple of breaks from a grueling concurrent schedule they’ve maintained for months.
Problems caused by a simultaneous mix of online and in-person students in the same class, however, have yet to be resolved.
The ACPS Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously voted for students in second through 12th grades designated as “A” and “B” groups that have been attending in-person learning on an alternating schedule to return to school full-time together beginning March 29.
Two and a half days were set aside as “asynchronous,” where students will follow a recorded lesson plan and teachers will use that time to prepare for the following week.
“This is a step in the right direction, but the problem of concurrent learning is still not resolved,” Evan West, Allegany County Education Association’s UniServ director, said via text message following the BOE’s vote.
School officials said parents and guardians will soon receive a survey that asks whether their child will return to in-person or remain in virtual learning.
Online students that want to get back in classrooms must contact their school administrator by March 31 to return to school buildings April 12.
Beginning the week of April 19 through the remainder of the school year, all students will have the option to return to school for in-person learning Monday through Friday.
The issue of concurrent learning must be addressed before five days per week of full-time instruction resumes, West said.
“Otherwise, (teachers) will still be trying to do two jobs in one day with less time,” he said.
Some health and safety concerns must also be addressed, he said.
“We will work with the (school) system to make sure they are,” West said.
At the BOE meeting, ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank talked of state guidance regarding proper ventilation in the district’s buildings and school buses as students return to schools.
“We meet what the state is recommending,” he said. “Our buses will be having their windows open … depending on the weather.”
Six feet of social distance must be maintained during lunches, Blank said.
The local health department supports the school system’s plan to return to in-person learning, he said.
“That’s why we’re moving forward,” Blank said.
The board members agreed they were pleased with their decision.
“The asynchronous days we think are very important,” BOE President Crystal Bender said. “It is a process … we are moving forward.”
Board member Tammy Fraley talked of the difficulty the board members have faced in reaching Tuesday’s vote.
“It’s a monumental decision and it’s hard to do,” she said. “We’re doing the best that we can.”
Board Vice President Robert Farrell commended the board for its work and decision.
“Our country and our county has never been through anything like this before,” he said.
Board member Deb Frank urged parents to complete the upcoming survey so that school officials will be in a better position to plan.
“We’re still in that position of not really having a handle on how many students are planning to come back full time” she said. “Concurrent teaching is extremely difficult.”
