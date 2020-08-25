Allegany County to have six voting centers for Nov. 3 election

CUMBERLAND — Area schools will be utilized as voting centers for the Nov. 3 general election.
Diane Loibel, Allegany County Board of Elections administrator, said the voting centers were instituted due to coronavirus concerns.
Instead of casting ballots at the precincts normally used by voters, Loibel said six voting centers will be made available — Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge high schools, Westmar Middle School, Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department and the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road.
Loibel said the threat imposed by COVID-19 has sharply reduced the number of volunteers willing to operate the 37 precincts typically open for elections in Allegany County.
"It's due to the pandemic," she said. "We basically did not have enough poll workers statewide to open every polling place. The state election board had considered reducing the number of precincts from 37 to 20 in Allegany County but instead opted to make use of area schools."
Loibel said hundreds of volunteers were needed to staff the precincts.
"Most of our poll workers are 60 and above and they are the ones more susceptible to the virus and they did not feel comfortable working. Voting will just be the voting centers for this election," Loibel said.
Voting by mail also remains an option. The process includes applications for absentee ballots that were mailed to residents Monday, according to Loibel. Applicants must fill out the application and return it by Oct. 20 to receive a paper ballot in the mail.
"You don't want to wait until the last minute," Loibel said. "It is important to get everybody processed."
The election will also feature two drop boxes for returning ballots. The locations will be Mountain Ridge High School and the Allegany County Office Complex. Ballots may be dropped off at the sites through Nov. 3.
Loibel said the early voting period has also changed.
"Early voting will be from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 and that will be here at the county building from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. That will be for eight days. It is always eight days," she said.
The deadline for voter registration is Oct. 13. Loibel said, "We will also be offering same-day registration at the voting centers on Election Day." Citizens must bring proof of residency.
In addition to the U.S. presidential contest, local races include Congress, Cumberland City Council and Allegany County Board of Education.
Candidates for the 6th District Congressional seat include Democratic incumbent David Trone; Republican challenger Neil Parrott; Peter James, unaffiliated; and George Gluck, Green Party.
Candidates for City Council include Robin Hood Constitution, Eugene Frazier, Laurie Marchini and Sylvester Young III.
Board of Education candidates include Crystal Bender, David Bohn, Tammy Fraley, Stephen Lewis, Edward Root and Linda Widmyer.
