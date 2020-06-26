CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Tourism is inviting visitors and community members to celebrate the region’s story during the 2020 Mountain Maryland Photo Contest.
Photos will be collected in four categories that capture the spirit of Allegany County: Small Towns, Scenic Landscapes, Outdoor Recreation and Food and Beverage. Qualifying photo submissions will be eligible for $1,700 in cash prizes between the four categories.
“Some of Allegany County’s greatest assets are its small-town charm and the great outdoors,” said Jessica Palumbo, marketing and sales manager for Allegany County Tourism. “With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are spending more time outside, and Mountain Maryland is the perfect place to play and capture its striking beauty.”
Cash prizes will be awarded in each of the four categories, with first place receiving $250, second place receiving $100 and third place receiving $75.
Winning photos will appear in the annual publication “Visit Mountain Maryland,” Allegany County’s official destination guide, as well as be displayed in partner locations in Frostburg and Cumberland. Photo submissions may appear in the destination guide, on Allegany County’s Tourism website, mdmountainside.com, or on social media.
Only photos taken in Allegany County will be eligible for the contest. Photos must be high-resolution, with a minimum of 300 dpi. Collages, composite images, images that have been digitally transformed with special effects, images containing watermarks and black and white images will be disqualified.
Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 31. Photographers may submit an unlimited number of images in each category.
For complete details, full contest rules and to upload photo submissions, visit mdmountainside.com/photo-contest. For questions regarding the contest, email tourism@alleganygov.org.
