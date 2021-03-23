CUMBERLAND — More than 15,000 Allegany County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Data released Monday by the Allegany County Health Department show 15,100 residents have received at least the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That accounts for 21.4% of the county’s 75,000 residents.
At least 8,933 county residents (12.7%) have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine, while another 437 residents have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Allegany County has seen 6,463 cases of COVID-19. At least 202 residents have died from the virus or complications of it.
Statewide, more than 2.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered, which accounts for 24% of residents.
At least 6,882 Garrett County residents (23.7%) have received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine, while 4,469 (15.4%) have received both doses. Another 141 residents have received the one-dose vaccine.
Garrett County has had at least 1,888 cases of COVID-19. At least 61 people have died from the disease or its complications.
Maryland moved into Phase 2A of its vaccination plan Tuesday, with residents age 60 and older available.
To register for vaccine in Allegany County, fill out the form at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
Those completing that form are added to a database and will be contacted by phone or email when vaccine becomes available.
To register for vaccine in Garrett County, go to the Garrett County Health Department website, www. garretthealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.