Allegany County voters should have mail in ballots

CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Board of Elections has confirmed that mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary election have been sent by the U.S. Postal Service to all eligible state voters.
Ballots for Allegany County residents were mailed April 28 and, by now, each eligible voter in the county should have received a ballot at the mailing address provided to the Maryland Board of Elections.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, voting for the June 2 primary will be conducted by mail, with limited options to vote in-person on election day. The pandemic also resulted in the date of the primary being moved from April 28 to June 2.
While the mail-in ballots voters receive will display the original Primary date of April 28, the ballots are valid for the June 2 election.
“Voting by mail is safe, secure and free,” said Linda Lamone, Maryland Administrator of Elections. “There is no postage required to submit a ballot. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope and place it back in the mail.”
The return ballot must be postmarked no later than June 2 but can be mailed at any time before election day. Voters should sign only the oath on the outside of the envelope but not the ballot itself.
If an eligible voter did not receive a ballot in the mail, submit a request to absentee.SBE@maryland.gov or call 1-800-222-8683.
The Maryland State Board of Elections is committed to educating voters on the changes made to the election procedures due to the novel coronavirus epidemic. These changes have been made to ensure voters can exercise their fundamental right to vote while also safeguarding the public’s health during this pandemic.
The primary will be conducted by mail, with up to four in-person voting locations in each Maryland county and the city of Baltimore for those who are unable to vote by mail. Drop boxes for voters to submit ballots will be available at designated locations beginning May 21. The drop boxes will be available until the close of voting on June 2.
For more information about the election, including a list of in-person voting locations, please visit www.elections.maryland.gov or contact the state board at 1-800-222-8683.
