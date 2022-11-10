CUMBERLAND — The high school playoff football game scheduled Friday between Allegany and Fort Hill has been rescheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are forecast to dump heavy rain on the region Friday, according to Chad Merrill, a forecaster for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack and Cumberland native.
Vouchers purchased for Friday night will be honored at the gate on Saturday as will any pre-purchased GoFan tickets from the online portal. Gates will open Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
