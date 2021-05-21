LAVALE — Kyra Pittman did it again.
Allegany’s standout pitcher got the better of Northern’s Alexa Uphold by limiting the Huskies to two hits in a 3-0 victory Wednesday at LaVale Lions Field.
Pittman struck out 11 with no walks while unbeaten Allegany’s offense generated nine hits.
Katie Sterne had three of them with two singles and a double. Samara Funk and Skyler Porter also belted doubles.
The Campers won the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Riley Gallagher singled, stole second and reached third on a passed ball. Ryland Keinhofer’s base hit scored Gallagher for a 1-0 lead. Keinhofer stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball. Kylie Hooks singled and stole second before scoring on Sterne’s double.
Taylor Bittinger had a triple for one of Northern’s two hits. Uphold, who had a single for the other hit, struck out seven and walked three in taking the loss.
Allegany (5-0) hosts crosstown rival Fort Hill at LaVale Lions Field on Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m. Northern (6-6) hosts Mountain Ridge on Friday as well at 4:30 p.m.
Keyser 9, Southern 1
KEYSER, W.Va. — Charity Wolfe spun another gem in the circle and gave herself all the run support she needed with a grand slam at the plate, as Keyser crushed Southern on Senior Night Wednesday.
“It was a big night for the seniors, Carlie (DelSignore), Claire DelSignore) and (Haley) Massie,” Keyser head coach Chris Shoemaker said. “I was pushing them a little early like, ‘Are we going to warm up and play a game or are we going to keep decorating and celebrating?’ And they responded.
“Charity’s just settled in and she’s gotten better and better as the year’s gone along. Her velocity’s up, and we’re just riding her pitching-wise.”
The win is the Golden Tornado’s seventh in a row and improves them to 21-2 on the season.
Wolfe’s bases-clearing big fly came with Keyser leading 2-0 in the third, sending a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall. She batted 2 for 4 on the day.
Wolfe collected her third win in the circle in as many days, allowing just one unearned run in five innings pitch on two hits with nine strikeouts. Her stellar performance came a day after a no-hitter against Grafton and a two-hitter verses Moorefield.
“Keyser showed up as the better team today, they thrived off of our mistakes,” Southern head coach Amber Hill said. “Unfortunately we didn’t bring our best. We did have a lot of good moments, but we didn’t come through with our bats.”
Keyser’s Morgan Pratt had a big day at the plate in her own right, hitting a homer in the fifth to tack on a couple insurance runs. The dinger was part of her 3 for 3 outing, with two RBIs and two runs.
Southern (1-7) hosted Frankfort Thursday afternoon.
Keyser hosts the Ron Mathias Tournament this weekend, beginning today with a matchup against Hampshire at 4 p.m. and East Hardy at 8 p.m.
Fort Hill 18 Hampshire 2
CUMBERLAND — A 13 run first inning made for an easy victory for unbeaten Fort Hill over Hampshire on Wednesday.
The 5-0 Sentinels doubled up on the Trojans in hits, 14-7, as five players had two hits apiece with seven having at least one hit.
Emily Wilson was 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs. Alyssa Shoemaker was also 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Ally Myers went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Olivia Looker was 2 for 4 and Emily Mallow was 2 for 3.
Myers and Mallow combined on nine strikeouts. Myers, pitching two innings of no-hit ball without any walks, fanned five while Mallow struck out four. She gave up seven hits, two runs and walked three in three innings of work.
River Boward was Hampshire’s leading hitter, going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Fort Hill plays Allegany at LaVale Lions Field this afternoon at 4:30 in a battle of unbeatens.
Hampshire hosted Berkeley Springs yesterday afternoon.
Mountain Ridge 7 Bishop Walsh 2
FROSTBURG — A week after losing to Bishop Walsh 10-0 in Cumberland, Mountain Ridge bounced back with a home victory over the Spartans on Wednesday.
The two teams both collected five hits apiece, but Bishop Walsh’s five errors —the Miners had none — proved to be the difference.
Avery Tipton picked up the victory in the circle with a complete-game effort, allowing just two runs in six innings on four hits. She struck out eight and walked two.
Makayla Alexander gave the Miners their first run of the day on an RBI groundout in the third, she ended the day 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Mountain Ridge manufactured two more runs on a pair of errors in the inning and plated a pair in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
BW pitcher Courtney Adams was tabbed with the loss after giving up seven runs, only two earned, with four strikeouts and three free-passes in six innings of work.
Bishop Walsh (14-4) plays Martinsburg today at 4 p.m. at WVU Potomac State in Keyser, West Virginia, as part of the Ron Mathias Tournament.
Mountain Ridge is at Northern this evening at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.