CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Garrett counties each reported new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as state regulations regarding indoor restaurant capacity increased from 50% to 75%.
The Allegany County Health Department added six new cases, raising the county’s cumulative total to 451. The new cases involve a male in his teens, three women in their 20s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s.
Garrett County health officials added two cases over the weekend — a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s — raising the county total to 72.
The new restaurant capacity rules, which took effect at 5 p.m., come with strict social district requirements. Restaurants also must follow public health requirements consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and the National Restaurant Association.
