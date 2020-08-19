virus clip art 1

CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 358.

In a news release, the county health department said the new cases involved four men and one woman in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, two women in her 40s and a man and woman in their 70s. 

One person, a man in his 20s, has required hospitalization.

Health officials last reported case totals Monday. 

Garrett County

The Garrett County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 60.

The new cases involve a woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s. Both have symptoms and are isolating at home.

