CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 358.
In a news release, the county health department said the new cases involved four men and one woman in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, two women in her 40s and a man and woman in their 70s.
One person, a man in his 20s, has required hospitalization.
Health officials last reported case totals Monday.
Garrett County
The Garrett County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 60.
The new cases involve a woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s. Both have symptoms and are isolating at home.
