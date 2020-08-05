CUMBERLAND — A resident of Devlin Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is among seven new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Allegany County Health Department.
The new cases bring the county's cumulative total to 278, according to a news release. The county last reported numbers Monday afternoon.
The other new cases involve community members — two men and two women in their 20s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s.
GARRETT COUNTY
The Garrett County Health Department reported three new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 49.
The cases involve a man in his 60s with symptoms, a woman in her 80s without symptoms and a woman in her 70s without symptoms, according to a news release. All three are isolating at home.
The county will hold a testing clinic Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot between the health department and Mountain Laurel Medical Center, 1025 Memorial Drive, Oakland.
The testing is free and a doctor's order is not required. The event is intended for people without symptoms.
