virus clip art 2

CUMBERLAND — A resident of Devlin Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is among seven new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Allegany County Health Department.

The new cases bring the county's cumulative total to 278, according to a news release. The county last reported numbers Monday afternoon.

The other new cases involve community members — two men and two women in their 20s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s. 

GARRETT COUNTY

The Garrett County Health Department reported three new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 49.

The cases involve a man in his 60s with symptoms, a woman in her 80s without symptoms and a woman in her 70s without symptoms, according to a news release. All three are isolating at home.

The county will hold a testing clinic Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot between the health department and Mountain Laurel Medical Center, 1025 Memorial Drive, Oakland.

The testing is free and a doctor's order is not required. The event is intended for people without symptoms.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
3

Tags

Recommended for you