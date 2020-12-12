CUMBERLAND — Although Allegany and Garrett counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates across Maryland, local hospitals didn’t make the state’s cut for facilities that will get the first available vaccine for the disease.
Whenever local hospitals do get a shipment, the vaccine won’t be mandatory for their workers.
Vaccine distribution
According to The Washington Post, the FDA early Friday said it “will rapidly work toward” authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on an emergency basis, and that decision was expected by Saturday.
The Maryland Hospital Association reported that 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are set to be distributed to the state next week.
Roughly half of those will go to long-term care facilities, and the rest to 24 hospitals.
“Hospitals with larger numbers of employees and those in COVID-19 hot spots have been identified to receive portions of this initial shipment,” the website stated.
The website lists hospitals named by MDH that are scheduled to receive a Pfizer minimum dose allocation of 975 doses per shipment.
Hospitals in Allegany and Garrett counties, which for weeks have led the state in COVID-19 case rates, weren’t on the list.
“UPMC Western Maryland was one of 22 Maryland hospitals omitted from receiving the COVID vaccine in the first round of allocation,” UPMC Western Maryland President Barry Ronan said via email Friday. “We have been assured that we will be a priority in the second distribution which is expected to be days later. UPMC Western Maryland is eager to begin vaccinating our frontline health care workers as soon as we receive the first doses as directed by the state. UPMC has a capable team coordinating the logistics of vaccine receiving, storage, distribution and immunization. We are highly proficient at these processes, particularly given our annual influenza vaccination program. For COVID-19, we are ready.”
Garrett Regional Medical Center officials also said the hospital system was not included in the state’s first round of vaccine shipments and is waiting to hear about the second round.
“The number of doses we will receive is also unknown at this point, as this is determined by the state,” they said. “GRMC will follow the state vaccine plan to target individuals in Tier 1 to be vaccinated first. This is the plan hospitals across the state are using … GRMC will not be making the vaccine mandatory.”
Around Dec. 22, presuming the Food and Drug Administration gives the green light, the state will receive the Moderna vaccine that will also be split between hospitals and long-term care facilities, MHA stated.
“We are working with our federal partners to ensure that Allegany County receives doses from the initial allocation of Moderna vaccine,” MDH Communications Deputy Director Charles Gischlar said via email Friday.
“Every region and every hospital in Maryland will receive vaccines from the initial federal allocation of 155,000 doses,” he said. “Information from the federal government is changing daily, but allocating that first 155,000 doses is our focus right now.”
The Cumberland Times-News on Tuesday reported UPMC officials will hold their initial shipments of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.
“Before we give the first dose of vaccine, we will await FDA review and issuing of Emergency Use Authorizations. Until they do so, we will store the vaccines we receive,” Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology, said.
UPMC will also perform an internal evaluation of clinical trial data before distributing the vaccines.
Snyder on Tuesday said he is optimistic the hospital system could provide vaccines to frontline health care workers by the end of January.
But the hospital system does not plan to make any COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees or its senior community residents.
“Unlike the flu vaccine — for which we have a universal vaccination policy because we have a wealth of data showing its safety and efficacy — we don’t have full safety and efficacy data for COVID-19 vaccine, much less a body of literature on its impact in reducing transmission in health care settings,” Snyder said. “If the vaccine is deemed safe and effective, I hope that everyone who is eligible to receive it, will get it. I plan to.”
Cases surge
Meanwhile, local case numbers continue to flood the area.
The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported Garrett County led the state’s daily positivity case rate at 17.76%, and Allegany County was second highest at 13.69%. The statewide average rate was 7.49%.
Allegany County led the state’s seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people at 158.45, followed by Somerset County at 146.67, and Garrett County at 108.81.
The Allegany County Health Department on Friday reported 120 new cases of the disease and nine additional deaths since Wednesday.
For the same time period, the Garrett County Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19.
MDH reported 2,616 new COVID-19 cases, 51 additional deaths and nine new hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
‘Not correct’
Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, on Friday said MDH initially calculated there were roughly 150 frontline employees at UPMC Western Maryland.
That is “not correct. It’s 1,500,” Shade said.
“We’re the hardest hit county in the state right now and the fact that we’re not getting a vaccine is unbelievable,” he said and added Allegany County should be provided some of the first vaccine set to come from Pfizer, rather than wait for the Moderna shipment.
An additional downside to the Moderna vaccine “is it’s four weeks between the shots, where the Pfizer one is three weeks between the shots,” Shade said.
It sometimes feels as if Western Maryland is forgotten by state officials, he said.
“It’s so frustrating because we have the highest amount of COVID in the state of Maryland and you would think we would be priority one in terms of a vaccine distribution,” Shade said. “I’m shocked. I don’t know how else to convey how important it is for us to be among the first to get the vaccine. And we’ve been telling everyone at the state level that will listen (that) we need this vaccine day one.”
Although many Allegany County residents have not complied with health department recommendations related to prevention of COVID-19 including mask wearing and social distancing, Shade believes the vast majority of local folks will get the vaccine when it’s available.
“And they should take the vaccine” after health care workers, people that work in nursing homes, correctional officers and people that are immune-compromised, he said. “I’m going to get the vaccine and I hope everyone else will too.”
Commented
