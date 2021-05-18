ACCIDENT — Griffin Madden had three hits and three RBIs and Eli Wallace pitched one-hit ball for almost five innings to lead Allegany over host Northern 9-0 Monday evening.
The loss was the first for the Huskies, now 9-1.
The Campers improved to 4-1 with their fourth-straight victory. They go for five in a row today against visiting Hedgesville at the Hot Stove Complex beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Allegany doubled up the Huskies in hits, 10-5.
The Campers’ Matt Fuzie and Wallace both had two singles, Caden Bratton doubled and Wes Athey had an RBI single.
Northern’s Levi Kennell doubled and the rest of their hits were scattered singles.
“Wallace had a good game,” said Northern head coach Phil Carr. “He came out in the sixth with one out and a man on because he had reached his pitch count.”
Wallace struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter.
Northern’s Ethan Seabold came on in the fourth and allowed only one run the rest of the way.
Allegany scored two runs in the first and third innings and four in the fourth.
“They did a good job,” Carr said. “They did the little things that makes them a good team.”
The Huskies host Mountain Ridge Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian 11 Bishop Walsh 1
CRESAPTOWN — Two days after capturing the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship with a 2-0 victory over Grace, the Eagles closed their season with a convincing home win over Bishop Walsh Monday afternoon.
The Eagles (12-3) had seven hits and Levi Carrington and Noah Robinette combined to limit the Spartans to four.
Robinette and Riley O’Brien both finished with two RBIs and scored a run. Robinette had two singles. Corey Vogtman had an RBI double, Connor O’Brien and Braden Rhodes RBI singles and Jonah Lieth and Eli Leith each hit sacrifice RBIs.
Noah Houdersheldt had two of Bishop Walsh’s four hits with a double and a single. Justin Riley and Connor Riley had the other two base hits.
Winning pitcher Carrington had two strikeouts and a walk before Robinette worked the last four innings with eight strikeouts, no walks, four hits and a run.
Connor Riley went 5 2/3 innings in relief with four strikeouts but he allowed seven hits and eight walks.
On Saturday, the Spartans picked up their first win with a 7-5 home victory over Southern’s junior varsity.
Trailing 1-0 before its half of the third, Bishop Walsh scored two runs to take the lead and then increased it with a four-run fourth to go up 6-1.
Southern answered with four runs in the top of the sixth before the Spartans answered with a run in the bottom of the inning for the eventual two-run victory.
Even though Bishop Walsh only had four hits, they took advantage of mistakes to pull out the victory.
Catcher Lucas Cessna, who stole two bases, had two of those hits with an RBI and complete-game pitcher Noah Houdersheldt had a double and an RBI. On the mound, he scattered seven hits and had seven strikeouts.
Bishop Walsh (1-4) visits Hyndman, Pennsylvania, on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
