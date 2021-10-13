CUMBERLAND — A 15-year-old Allegany High School student was charged Tuesday by Cumberland Police after he allegedly made threats against several fellow students using social media platforms, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
The youth was charged with making threats of mass violence and arson and other related offenses.
“After assessing the case, although the threats were serious in nature, it appears the juvenile did not have the means to carry them out,” said Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent.
School resource officers and Cumberland Police officers had a heavy presence Wednesday at Allegany High, although there were no active threats.
“It is unfortunate that another student’s irresponsible use of social media was used to disrupt school operations and interfere with education,” said Ternent, who also voiced a word of caution.
“Please take time to talk to your children about the responsible use of social media,” he said.
